Loaded Ruger found in boots, convicted kidnapper arrested

Jacob Hall, 27, was arrested October 12, 2021. Authorities said they found this fully loaded handgun in a box of work boots. (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office/PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN)– A convicted kidnapper was arrested on Tuesday morning after a report of an armed man in a store parking lot, Portland police said.

The caller reported seeing the man, now identified as 27-year-old Jacob Hall, place a handgun in his waistband. The caller approached Hall who grabbed a chain from his vehicle and swung it at the caller “in a menacing manner,” officials said.

Officers worked with store security, who were watching Hall from the shoe department, and arrested Hall. Authorities did not name the store where the arrest occurred. They said they also found Hall’s stolen and fully-loaded Ruger in a box of work boots. Later, officers discovered that Hall is convicted of kidnapping and was on post prison supervision. Additionally, officers say Hall also has a restraining order against him. Hall was charged with menacing with a gun, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Officers also discovered two people, 35-year-old Justin Loki and 19-year-old Quinton Pauley, who were waiting in Hall’s vehicle had outstanding warrants and were also placed in police custody.