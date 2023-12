PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Beaverton couple is being nationally recognized for their commitment to foster and adopted children.

Brian and Josie Parker are the authors and illustrators of “Believe in Wonder,” a publishing company offering books with empowering messages.

They are also proud parents of two adopted boys.

The Parkers joined AM Extra to talk about their books and how they are spreading some holiday cheer.

