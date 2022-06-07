PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The mass shootings that have taken place in the U.S. in recent weeks prompted a local woman to surrender her firearms to law enforcement on Tuesday.

Jenny Han of Cedar Hills says she grew up around guns her whole life, enjoying the marksmanship of shooting, and is even a member of pro-gun organizations.

But after watching the fallout of recent mass shootings, Han said she felt compelled to surrender her firearms to the Beaverton Police department, a move she says is not about rights or rules, but values.

“I think that in order for us to effectively change we have to make a decision as a society together. Because that’s going to be more effective than having the government tell us ‘you can’t have these weapons.’ I think it’s more powerful to say we don’t need to have these weapons,” Han said.

Han could have legally sold her guns, she said she chose to turn them over to the police specifically because she wanted the weapons out of circulation.

The Beaverton Police Department told KOIN 6 that it is incredibly rare for gun owners to surrender their weapons.

Han tells me she hopes her actions may encourage other responsible gun owners to consider surrendering their weapons as well.

While most police agencies allow residents to surrender firearms, protocols vary based on jurisdiction, so it is recommended that those interested in turning in guns or ammo contact their local law enforcement for details ahead of time.