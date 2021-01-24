Local gym staff pick up trash in downtown Portland

The group says they want Gov. Brown to reopen gyms.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Owners, workers, and supporters of local gyms teamed up Sunday to clean up around downtown Portland.

The group started at Director Park and worked from there.

They’re hoping to send Oregon Gov. Kate Brown a message that it is safe to reopen gyms in the state.

The group decided if they were going to do an event, it might as well help the community at the same time.

“We thought a litter cleanup would clearly parallel that positivity, right? It’s good for the community. It’s good for the environment and it’s right in line with what we’re trying to do, which is help out people’s physical fitness and mental well-being,” said Tony Gracia from Industrial Strength Gym.

The group covered most of downtown and picked up enough garbage and litter to fill an entire dumpster.