Local hospitals facing blood donation shortages amid pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local hospitals in the Portland area are desperate for blood donations as blood storages are running dangerously low.

When indoor gatherings were banned at the beginning of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it meant no blood drives, resulting in blood shortages that remain to this day.

It’s forcing many much-needed surgeries already pushed back because of the pandemic to continue being delayed.

If you’re able to help, please donate blood. Click here for a full list of blood drives through Bloodworks Northwest and to make an appointment to donate blood.