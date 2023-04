PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Bloomin’ Boutique, a Portland-area non-profit, provides foster and underprivileged youth new clothing, bedding and personal care items in hopes of empowering them to become confidant, constructive members of their communities.

Bloomin’ Boutique Executive Director Patti Serres joined Everyday Northwest to share more about the inspiration behind the non-profit.

Watch the video above to learn more.