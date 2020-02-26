Live Now
Local restaurants tally 15 nominations for James Beard Awards

This year's ceremony takes place May 4 in Chicago

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo of Portland’s Coquine. Its chef Katy Millard has been nominated for a James Beard ‘Outstanding Chef’ Award (photo credit: Carly Diaz)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Semifinalists for the the James Beard Foundation’s 2020 Restaurant and Chef Awards have been announced.

Various figures and establishments from Portland’s booming restaurant scene appeared in seven different categories and racked up 15 nominations. Nominees for the Beard Awards are recognized as people who have made America’s food culture more “delicious, diverse, and sustainable for everyone,” according to the foundation.

Below are the Portland-area restaurants and food industry figures who are up for an award later this Spring:

Gado Gado (photo via gadogadopdx.com)

Best New Restaurant

  • Eem
  • Gado Gado

Outstanding Baker

  • Kim Boyce, Bakeshop

Outstanding Bar Program

  • Expatriate

Outstanding Chef

  • Gabriel Rucker, Le Pigeon
Gabriel Rucker of Le Pigeon (photo via jamesbeard.org)

Outstanding Restaurant

  • Hà VL

Outstanding Restaurateur

  • Akkapong “Earl” Ninsom

Outstanding Wine Program

  • Canard

Best Chef: Northwest & Pacific (includes Oregon, Alaska, Hawaii and Washington)

  • Peter Cho, Han Oak
  • Gregory Gourdet, Departure
  • Katy Millard, Coquine
  • Sarah Minnick, Lovely’s Fifty Fifty
  • Kristen Murray, MÅURICE
  • Ryan Roadhouse, Nodoguro
  • Naoko Tamura, Shizuku
Kristen Murray of MÅURICE (photo via facebook.com/mauricepdx)

Recent local recipients of Beard Awards include:

  • 2017 – Best Chef: Northwest: Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton and Greg Denton, Ox
  • 2014 – Best Chef: Northwest: Nami Pomeroy, Beast
  • 2013 – Best Chef: Northwest: Gabriel Rucker, Le Pigeon
  • 2011 – Best Chef: Northwest: Andy Ricker, Pok Pok

This year’s ceremony takes place May 4 at the Lyric Opera House of Chicago.

Each award winner receives a certificate and a silver medallion engraved with the James Beard Foundation Awards insignia. Winners receive a complimentary professional membership for one year to the James Beard Foundation. Leadership Award honorees will receive a $10,000 prize that can be donated to a nonprofit organization of their choice.

