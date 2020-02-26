Local restaurants tally 15 nominations for James Beard Awards

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Semifinalists for the the James Beard Foundation’s 2020 Restaurant and Chef Awards have been announced.
Various figures and establishments from Portland’s booming restaurant scene appeared in seven different categories and racked up 15 nominations. Nominees for the Beard Awards are recognized as people who have made America’s food culture more “delicious, diverse, and sustainable for everyone,” according to the foundation.
Below are the Portland-area restaurants and food industry figures who are up for an award later this Spring:
Best New Restaurant
- Eem
- Gado Gado
Outstanding Baker
- Kim Boyce, Bakeshop
Outstanding Bar Program
- Expatriate
Outstanding Chef
- Gabriel Rucker, Le Pigeon
Outstanding Restaurant
- Hà VL
Outstanding Restaurateur
- Akkapong “Earl” Ninsom
Outstanding Wine Program
- Canard
Best Chef: Northwest & Pacific (includes Oregon, Alaska, Hawaii and Washington)
- Peter Cho, Han Oak
- Gregory Gourdet, Departure
- Katy Millard, Coquine
- Sarah Minnick, Lovely’s Fifty Fifty
- Kristen Murray, MÅURICE
- Ryan Roadhouse, Nodoguro
- Naoko Tamura, Shizuku
Recent local recipients of Beard Awards include:
- 2017 – Best Chef: Northwest: Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton and Greg Denton, Ox
- 2014 – Best Chef: Northwest: Nami Pomeroy, Beast
- 2013 – Best Chef: Northwest: Gabriel Rucker, Le Pigeon
- 2011 – Best Chef: Northwest: Andy Ricker, Pok Pok
This year’s ceremony takes place May 4 at the Lyric Opera House of Chicago.
Each award winner receives a certificate and a silver medallion engraved with the James Beard Foundation Awards insignia. Winners receive a complimentary professional membership for one year to the James Beard Foundation. Leadership Award honorees will receive a $10,000 prize that can be donated to a nonprofit organization of their choice.
