Local restaurants tally 15 nominations for James Beard Awards

Photo of Portland’s Coquine. Its chef Katy Millard has been nominated for a James Beard ‘Outstanding Chef’ Award (photo credit: Carly Diaz)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Semifinalists for the the James Beard Foundation’s 2020 Restaurant and Chef Awards have been announced.

Various figures and establishments from Portland’s booming restaurant scene appeared in seven different categories and racked up 15 nominations. Nominees for the Beard Awards are recognized as people who have made America’s food culture more “delicious, diverse, and sustainable for everyone,” according to the foundation.

Below are the Portland-area restaurants and food industry figures who are up for an award later this Spring:

Gado Gado (photo via gadogadopdx.com)

Best New Restaurant

Eem

Gado Gado

Outstanding Baker

Kim Boyce, Bakeshop

Outstanding Bar Program

Expatriate

Outstanding Chef

Gabriel Rucker, Le Pigeon

Gabriel Rucker of Le Pigeon (photo via jamesbeard.org)

Outstanding Restaurant

Hà VL

Outstanding Restaurateur

Akkapong “Earl” Ninsom

Outstanding Wine Program

Canard

Best Chef: Northwest & Pacific (includes Oregon, Alaska, Hawaii and Washington)

Peter Cho, Han Oak

Gregory Gourdet, Departure

Katy Millard, Coquine

Sarah Minnick, Lovely’s Fifty Fifty

Kristen Murray, MÅURICE

Ryan Roadhouse, Nodoguro

Naoko Tamura, Shizuku

Kristen Murray of MÅURICE (photo via facebook.com/mauricepdx)

Recent local recipients of Beard Awards include:

2017 – Best Chef: Northwest: Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton and Greg Denton, Ox

2014 – Best Chef: Northwest: Nami Pomeroy, Beast

2013 – Best Chef: Northwest: Gabriel Rucker, Le Pigeon

2011 – Best Chef: Northwest: Andy Ricker, Pok Pok

This year’s ceremony takes place May 4 at the Lyric Opera House of Chicago.

Each award winner receives a certificate and a silver medallion engraved with the James Beard Foundation Awards insignia. Winners receive a complimentary professional membership for one year to the James Beard Foundation. Leadership Award honorees will receive a $10,000 prize that can be donated to a nonprofit organization of their choice.