Local veterinarians warn dog owners of salmon poisoning

Symptoms in dogs can take up to two weeks to develop.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Veterinarians in Northwest Oregon are asking dog owners to keep a close eye on their pets if they’re walking along any local rivers.

Vets say they’ve seen increased numbers of dogs with salmon poisoning, which can be deadly if not treated quickly.

Salmon poisoning occurs when dogs eat dead salmon found along the river bed or shore.

Vets say dog owners should be especially alert in places like Thousand Acres Dog Park at the Sandy River Delta and other areas along the Columbia River, spanning to Hood River.

“If you see your dog come into contact with raw salmon, I would say be proactive. Don’t wait until the dog gets sick. It will save you and your dog a lot of heartache if you contact your vet right away,” said Dr. Yvonne Roberts from the Fremont Veterinary Clinic.

Common symptoms of salmon poisoning include lack of appetite, fever, weakness, and vomiting. Symptoms can develop within a few days to two weeks after the dog eats the dead salmon.

If caught soon enough, veterinarians can give dogs an antibiotic so they can recover. Most dogs show significant improvements within a few days.