Dying man's letter to pickpocket stresses forgiveness Mike Veley of Brush Prairie, Washington wrote this open letter to the person who stole his wallet in Venice, July 14, 2018 (Courtesy. First published in La Nuova di Venezia e Mestre) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Mike Veley of Brush Prairie, Washington wrote this open letter to the person who stole his wallet in Venice, July 14, 2018 (Courtesy. First published in La Nuova di Venezia e Mestre) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A view from a gondola in Venice, July 2018 (Courtesy: Mike Veley) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Mike Veley and his wife on a gondola in Venice, July 2018 (Courtesy: Mike Veley) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A view from a gondola in Venice, July 2018 (Courtesy: Mike Veley) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Mike Veley at his home in Brush Prairie, Washington, August 13, 2018 (KOIN) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A view from a gondola in Venice, July 2018 (Courtesy: Mike Veley) [ + - ] Video

BRUSH PRAIRIE, Wash. (KOIN) -- Mike Veley and his wife of 23 years wanted some quality time to enjoy each other. So they planned the "trip of a lifetime" to Italy and Germany "to have some fun while I was still in good health."

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Mike Veley at his home in Brush Prairie, Washington, August 13, 2018 (KOIN)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Mike Veley at his home in Brush Prairie, Washington, August 13, 2018 (KOIN)

Veley has struggled for 6 years with non-Hodgkin Lymphoma . "With the cancer, it's you never know, you know, none of us really do, right? Never know how long you've got left," he told KOIN 6 News. "It's just a lot more evident when you're going in for chemo treatment."

On July 14, they arrived at the Venice train station from Florence. Outside the train station is a kiosk to buy tickets for the public transportation -- a boat.

"Then you're standing in the long line waiting for Boat Number 1 to go to San Marco Square. People are bumping and jostling, which is perfect grounds for a pickpocket," said Veley, who spent 14 years as a corrections deputy with Multnomah County.

"Every so often I'd just touch my back pocket with my hand," he said. "I touched my back pocket and it was empty."

His wallet was gone. With it, his credit card, his debit card, $500 in cash and his driver's license.

The first thing that struck him after he realized what happened was the heartbreak on his wife's face.

"I knew right away that I had to do something to get the thing back on track."

He told his wife this wouldn't define their trip. "But I saw quite rapidly she was losing interest in staying there any longer."

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A view from a gondola in Venice, July 2018 (Courtesy: Mike Veley)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A view from a gondola in Venice, July 2018 (Courtesy: Mike Veley)

He canceled his credit and debit cards, then went to the police station. He was angry, too, but "I couldn't be happy and angry at the same time. So forgiveness was a necessity for me. I began to pray about it and I asked for help with the anger."

They went to a church, heard a choir sing and a pipe organ play. That's where he said he began to know he had to write a letter.

"I didn't know why."

'This is my last trip with my wife'

Mike Veley said he knew there were a lot of pickpockets in the area but he wanted his letter to go to the person who picked his pocket.

"So I wrote a letter and I titled it: 'To the person who stole my wallet,'" he told KOIN 6 News.

"I know you probably won't read this and I know you may not care. We arrived in your beautiful city on 14 July at 14:00 by boat #1. I became your next victim.

"This is my last trip with my wife. I'm dying from cancer. You left me with no money and no credit cards. Imagine for only a moment what this does to your victim.

"I have been praying for forgiveness. I also pray for you. Turn away from your sin which hurts innocent people.

"I forgive you.

"Michael Veley, USA"

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Mike Veley of Brush Prairie, Washington wrote this open letter to the person who stole his wallet in Venice, July 14, 2018 (Courtesy. First published in La Nuova di Venezia e Mestre)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Mike Veley of Brush Prairie, Washington wrote this open letter to the person who stole his wallet in Venice, July 14, 2018 (Courtesy. First published in La Nuova di Venezia e Mestre)

He gave the letter to Venice police and hoped they would post it around the city. They didn't do that, but one officer "said my best friend is the publisher for the newspaper. He said. 'I'll give him the letter.'"

The Veleys kept to their vacation schedule and headed to Germany. But several days later, his letter to the pickpocket was on the front page of the Venice newspaper.

"Ultimately I have absolutely no doubt that that individual did end up reading my letter because it was on the front page of the Venice newspaper," he said.

That's when the story turned into something greater because, he said, "people are now reading about forgiveness. They're reading about the power of prayer. There's a lot more to it than just some 60-year-old guy losing his wallet in Venice. It's far more reaching than that and far more significant than the money lost."

The mayor of Venice called him. A world-famous cardiac surgeon called him. The president of the Venice gondoliers called him, "all offering me 5-star hotels."

But they didn't take the offers. They had to return to the US for a previously scheduled chemo appointment.

The Veleys will never forget their European vacation. And he hopes people take something good from their story.

"What I'm hoping people do is learn that forgiveness, number one, is free," he said. "I hope people learn about forgiveness and the power of prayer."

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Mike Veley and his wife on a gondola in Venice, July 2018 (Courtesy: Mike Veley)