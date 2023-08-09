PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With the devastating wildfires currently taking place in Maui, local Hawaiian civic centers are doing their part to support those impacted.

Leialoha Kaʻula, the executive director of the Ka ʻAha Lāhui O ʻOlekona Hawaiian Civic Club of Oregon and SW Washington, says many of their members are left wondering if their friends and family are okay.

“It’s really hard, especially for people living up here, to not have contact with their families,” she said.

As destructive wildfires fueled by hurricane winds rip through the island of Maui, Hawaiians located in Portland are responding to the call to support local families still waiting for the phone to ring.

“As you folks have seen, Lahaina was completely burned down to the ground. And so, it’s devastating for those families, many of them, still now have not heard. Nobody’s had contact with some of the families that are in the area,” Kaʻula said.

Kaʻula says communication has been the biggest issue impacting members with family and friends on Maui.

Since the fires broke out, authorities say at least six people are dead, two dozen are injured and thousands are displaced, with the fires reportedly causing rolling power outages and effectively shutting down 911 on the west side of the island.

“Keep our Ohana, the families, in your thoughts and prayers as well as all of our first responders. They’re still out, some of the families whose first responders have gone out, they have not heard from them yet. So, definitely, that’s one thing we can call for, to just please keep them in your thoughts and prayers,” Kaʻula said.

From more than 2,500 miles away, Ka’ula says Kalo is working to help those impacted by the blaze, saying they’re communicating with families in Maui to determine what items are most needed.

And as they wait to gather that list, she says the Lahaina Civic Club is suggesting people show their support through donations.

“The Oregon community and the communities of SW Washington. You folks love Hawaii. So right now, this is the time, this is the call, the Kahea. Truly, please go to Hawaii Community Foundation and Aina Momona, and that is the way to support. If you want to support Hawaii, this is the way right now,” she said.