Longview house sparks rounds of ammunition, occupants displaced

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire crews in Cowlitz County were forced to extinguish a blaze at a home in Longview while rounds of ammunition were going off inside.

Longview and Cowlitz 2 Fire Rescue were called out to a fire at a home in the 3100 block of Columbia Heights Road just after 9 p.m. Saturday with a report that an elderly woman was trapped inside the burning home. Longview police were first on the scene and confirmed both occupants–the woman and her adult son–were out safe.

When fire crews arrived, they started with an attack on the exterior. Once the fire was knocked down crews carefully entered the home and extinguished the fire, which was contained to the upstairs level.

Neither the woman nor the man were injured. The pair had multiple cats, rabbits and a dog, but their conditions are unknown. Although the fire was contained to the upstairs, water and smoke damaged most of the first floor. The home will not be habitable for several months because of the damage, according to officials. American Red Cross has been called into to offer short term housing assistance.

Crews did not provide specifics on the type of ammunition that was triggered by the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.