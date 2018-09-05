Longview takes teachers to court; Evergreen still out

LONGVIEW, Wash. (KOIN) — In an effort to resume normal school operations, Longview Public Schools plans to file a motion in court to bring employees back to work.

The district announced the decision Wednesday saying they’d file the motion in Cowlitz County Superior Court.

“The district’s goal is to get teachers and students back in the classroom while contract mediation continues and we work together to come to an agreement,” Superintendent Dr. Dan Zorn said.

Evergreen Public Schools canceled classes for Thursday, the 7th day school has been canceled because of the teachers strike.

In a statement, district officials said:

“The bargaining teams have been working since this morning with the state-appointed mediator and are making progress, but do not yet have an agreement that will allow Evergreen’s 1,800 teachers to return to classrooms.”



Longview also announced that staff members won’t be allowed to use vacation or personal leave while on strike.

Zorn previously said going to court was an option.

Longview teachers say they are frustrated by the little movement over salary negotiations. They were about to start the second year of a 2-year deal but are bargaining now for part of the new state money earmarked for teachers.

The district said teachers got an 8% raise last year were getting a 4% raise this year. That offer is now 7%, but Zorn told KOIN 6 News he doesn’t want to promise more money he says can’t be delivered.

“For us in the 2nd year, in that ’19-’20 year, our estimates have us receiving $2 million less in revenue as a result of the new McCleary legislation,” Zorn said, “because of the drop in the levy lid.”

But teachers maintain state money is there for higher raises, such as those seen in other districts.

“The district got close to $6 million of McCleary money,” teacher Kelley Smith said. “That is new money. The levy cap they talk about hasn’t gone into place yet, so right now they have a lot of money.”

Teachers want Zorn to join district negotiators at the bargaining sessions. Zorn said there is already a negotiating team in place and he has other responsibilities to handle.