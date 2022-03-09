PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gas prices are spiking across the U.S. amid ongoing sanctions against Russia after the country invaded Ukraine in late February — and prices at the pump in Oregon are among those soaring.

In fact, Wednesday’s national average is $4.25/gallon compared to Oregon’s $4.66/gallon, according to AAA.

This is why it’s not that surprising that most of the cheapest gas in the Portland metro area happens to be in Vancouver, Washington, according to GasBuddy. However, the cheapest gas near Portland happens to be outside of it in Clackamas County’s Eagle Creek.

Here’s a look at the cheapest fuel prices for regular gas in the Portland and Vancouver metro areas as of 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9:

76 – 29629 SE OR-224

Eagle Creek, OR

Regular gas: $3.89/gallon

Costco – 19610 SE 1st St

Vancouver, WA

Regular gas: $4.25/gallon

ARCO & ampm – 109 N OR-99W

Dundee, OR

Regular gas: $4.29/gallon

ARCO & ampm – 116 NE 164th Ave

Vancouver, WA

Regular gas: $4.29/gallon

ARCO – 7801 NE St. Johns Rd

Vancouver, WA

Regular gas: $4.29/gallon

ARCO & ampm – 13608 NE Fourth Plain Rd

Vancouver, WA

Regular gas: $4.29/gallon

Costco – 6720 NE 84th St

Vancouver, WA

Regular gas: $4.29/gallon

Fastrak – 5710 NE Fremont St

Portland, OR

Regular gas: $4.29/gallon

Costco – 1255 NE 48th Ave

Hillsboro, OR

Regular gas: $4.29/gallon

Sinclair – 11200 NE 28th St

Vancouver, WA

Regular gas: $4.29/gallon