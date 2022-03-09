PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gas prices are spiking across the U.S. amid ongoing sanctions against Russia after the country invaded Ukraine in late February — and prices at the pump in Oregon are among those soaring.
In fact, Wednesday’s national average is $4.25/gallon compared to Oregon’s $4.66/gallon, according to AAA.
This is why it’s not that surprising that most of the cheapest gas in the Portland metro area happens to be in Vancouver, Washington, according to GasBuddy. However, the cheapest gas near Portland happens to be outside of it in Clackamas County’s Eagle Creek.
Here’s a look at the cheapest fuel prices for regular gas in the Portland and Vancouver metro areas as of 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9:
76 – 29629 SE OR-224
Eagle Creek, OR
Regular gas: $3.89/gallon
Costco – 19610 SE 1st St
Vancouver, WA
Regular gas: $4.25/gallon
ARCO & ampm – 109 N OR-99W
Dundee, OR
Regular gas: $4.29/gallon
ARCO & ampm – 116 NE 164th Ave
Vancouver, WA
Regular gas: $4.29/gallon
ARCO – 7801 NE St. Johns Rd
Vancouver, WA
Regular gas: $4.29/gallon
ARCO & ampm – 13608 NE Fourth Plain Rd
Vancouver, WA
Regular gas: $4.29/gallon
Costco – 6720 NE 84th St
Vancouver, WA
Regular gas: $4.29/gallon
Fastrak – 5710 NE Fremont St
Portland, OR
Regular gas: $4.29/gallon
Costco – 1255 NE 48th Ave
Hillsboro, OR
Regular gas: $4.29/gallon
Sinclair – 11200 NE 28th St
Vancouver, WA
Regular gas: $4.29/gallon