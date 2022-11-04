PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A lost local mushroom hunter was found by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from rescue volunteers in stormy, cold conditions, according to officials.

A family member contacted CCSO on Tuesday, Nov. 1 and reported that 36-year-old Trevor Schultes of Aurora had gone on a mushroom-picking outing but had not returned, officials said. He had last been seen on Monday, Oct. 31 around 5:30 p.m. near the east end of Wildcat Mountain Road in the Mount Hood National Forest, officials were reportedly told. The family member reported Schultes was not properly equipped for an overnight camp in the wilderness, deputies said.

A CCSO deputy responded and found Shultes’ car, and a Search & Rescue was instituted, with 28 volunteers responding.

Shultes was found despite the heavy rain, hail, and near-freezing temperatures, officials said. He was hypothermic and became non-responsive shortly after being discovered. Rescuers provided first-aid and warmed Shultes before transporting him to the nearest road on a sled.

He was then taken to a local hospital for treatment, officials said. His current condition is unclear.