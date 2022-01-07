Loud start to the morning in Corvallis as crews demo part of Reser Stadium

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It got really loud this morning at Reser Stadium. But, the Oregon State Beavers weren’t playing a home game.

As part of a $153 million renovation to the stadium in Corvallis, demo crews imploded the west side of the stadium just before 8:00 Friday morning.

As part of the project, officials say using explosives to implode parts of the stadium is the safest way to get rid of it.

“The implosion of the westside stadium is all about safety for project contractors and community members,” said Steve Clark, OSU vice president for university relations and marketing said in a press release.

Drivers should be aware that several roads around Reser stadium remain closed.