Love coffee? Here are the best U.S. cities for coffee drinkers

(NEXSTAR/KLAS) — National Coffee Day is right around the corner, and a new survey shows the top cities for coffee lovers.

According to WalletHub, Seattle was named the best coffee city in America. It was followed by San Francisco, then Portland, Oregon.

As home to Starbucks, the world’s largest coffeehouse chain, Seattle leads the way with the most “affordable coffee shops, coffee houses and cafes rated 4.5+ stars per capita.”

WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 12 categories that indicate a “strong coffee culture.” Included in the data are coffee shops, coffee houses and cafés per capita to the average price per pack of coffee.

“Today, coffee stations are a staple of the workplace, and tens of thousands of shops serve as meeting places for friends, dates and coworkers – though in 2020 many have had to provide take-out service only due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” WalletHub said in a statement. “Some local coffee scenes are stronger than others.”

According to the National Coffee Association, coffee consumption in America has increased by 5% since 2015, with 7 in 10 people drinking coffee every week and 62% drinking it daily. On average, coffee drinkers in the U.S. consume just over 3 cups of joe a day.

The U.S. coffee market is valued at about $48 billion, according to the Specialty Coffee Association of America.

Here are WalletHub’s top 10 coffee cities:

Seattle, Washington San Francisco, California Portland, Oregon Miami, Florida Tampa, Florida Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Honolulu, Hawaii Denver, Colorado Oakland, California Atlanta, Georgia

Tuesday is National Coffee Day, and coffee retailers across the country are offering deals, freebies and specials. WalletHub has compiled a list of promotions that will be available, including weeklong offerings from Starbucks and free coffee from the likes of Dunkin’ and other retailers.