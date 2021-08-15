Lower Macleay Trail in Forest Park to temporarily close Aug. 17

Trail users are asked to use alternate routes, obey flaggers and signs, and stay out of the construction zone at all times.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portlanders will have to find an alternative route to a popular trail in Forest Park.

The Lower Macleay Trail will be temporarily closed beginning Tuesday, Aug. 17, according to the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services.

The trail will be closed from the trailhead in Lower Macleay Park at NW Upshur Street and 30th Avenue up to the intersection with the Wildwood Trail, near the Stone House. The closure will last through the end of the year.

Environmental Services is closing the trail because of “critical work” currently underway to replace the Balch Creek Trash Rack in Lower Macleay Park.

“Crews have discovered that existing structures in the construction zone are in a more deteriorated condition than expected,” said the agency. “To protect the public and our construction crews while they complete this complicated work, the project site needs to be closed entirely, including the portion that the Lower Macleay Trail passes through.”

City officials added that closing the trail is a “last resort” but is necessary to complete the project in a timely manner, protect the health and safety of the public and crews, and complete the work before the rainy season begins.

The staircase down to the park from the Balch Gulch Bridge will also be closed for the duration of the project, said the announcement.

Trail users are asked to use alternate routes, obey flaggers and signs, and stay out of the construction zone at all times.

The Balch Creek Trash Rack collects debris washed down by Balch Creek from Forest Park.

“It is an important piece of infrastructure that protects a large stormwater pipe that carries water from Balch Creek to the Willamette River,” said the city. “It also helps to protect the park and local neighborhood from flooding.”