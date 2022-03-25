(STACKER) — Stacker collected information on the lowest-paying jobs in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2020. Job descriptions are from O*NET.
In Portland, the annual mean wage is $61,860 or 9.9% higher than national mean of $56,310, while the lowest-paying occupation makes $27,450.
Read on to see which jobs make the list.
50. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $34,360
- #233 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,720
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,980
- Employment: 98,810
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Johnstown, PA ($19,580)
— Tyler, TX ($20,460)
— Cleveland, TN ($20,690)
- Job description: Feed, water, and examine pets and other nonfarm animals for signs of illness, disease, or injury in laboratories and animal hospitals and clinics. Clean and disinfect cages and work areas, and sterilize laboratory and surgical equipment. May provide routine postoperative care, administer medication orally or topically, or prepare samples for laboratory examination under the supervision of veterinary or laboratory animal technologists or technicians, veterinarians, or scientists.
49. Machine feeders and offbearers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $34,310
- #82 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 690
National
- Annual mean salary: $34,470
- Employment: 64,240
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— El Paso, TX ($22,090)
— Greensboro-High Point, NC ($23,410)
— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($23,450)
- Job description: Feed materials into or remove materials from machines or equipment that is automatic or tended by other workers.
48. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $34,250
- #335 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 12,340
National
- Annual mean salary: $31,410
- Employment: 1,990,510
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Monroe, LA ($21,200)
— Sumter, SC ($21,400)
— Dothan, AL ($21,670)
- Job description: Keep buildings in clean and orderly condition. Perform heavy cleaning duties, such as cleaning floors, shampooing rugs, washing walls and glass, and removing rubbish. Duties may include tending furnace and boiler, performing routine maintenance activities, notifying management of need for repairs, and cleaning snow or debris from sidewalk.
47. Manicurists and pedicurists
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $33,950
- #115 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,400
National
- Annual mean salary: $29,010
- Employment: 73,010
- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— York-Hanover, PA ($18,440)
— Fort Wayne, IN ($18,880)
— Akron, OH ($19,540)
- Job description: Clean and shape customers’ fingernails and toenails. May polish or decorate nails.
46. Slaughterers and meat packers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $33,930
- #45 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 250
National
- Annual mean salary: $31,210
- Employment: 77,980
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($24,210)
— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($24,450)
— Tulsa, OK ($24,700)
- Job description: Perform nonroutine or precision functions involving the preparation of large portions of meat. Work may include specialized slaughtering tasks, cutting standard or premium cuts of meat for marketing, making sausage, or wrapping meats. Work typically occurs in slaughtering, meat packing, or wholesale establishments.
45. Pharmacy aides
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $33,920
- #114 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $32,250
- Employment: 38,900
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($20,300)
— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($21,220)
— Grand Island, NE ($21,360)
- Job description: Record drugs delivered to the pharmacy, store incoming merchandise, and inform the supervisor of stock needs. May operate cash register and accept prescriptions for filling.
44. Bakers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $33,890
- #264 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,260
National
- Annual mean salary: $31,060
- Employment: 168,890
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Sherman-Denison, TX ($21,310)
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($21,560)
— St. George, UT ($22,110)
- Job description: Mix and bake ingredients to produce breads, rolls, cookies, cakes, pies, pastries, or other baked goods.
43. Shoe and leather workers and repairers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $33,860
- #17 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 120
National
- Annual mean salary: $31,480
- Employment: 7,380
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Lancaster, PA ($24,080)
— Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN ($24,740)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($27,040)
- Job description: Construct, decorate, or repair leather and leather-like products, such as luggage, shoes, and saddles. May use hand tools.
42. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $33,700
- #358 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,640
National
- Annual mean salary: $29,400
- Employment: 341,660
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($20,280)
— Albany, GA ($20,850)
— Dalton, GA ($20,890)
- Job description: Wash or otherwise clean vehicles, machinery, and other equipment. Use such materials as water, cleaning agents, brushes, cloths, and hoses.
41. Cooks, fast food
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $33,580
- #317 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,300
National
- Annual mean salary: $24,300
- Employment: 544,420
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Altoona, PA ($17,660)
— Johnson City, TN ($17,700)
— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,900)
- Job description: Prepare and cook food in a fast food restaurant with a limited menu. Duties of these cooks are limited to preparation of a few basic items and normally involve operating large-volume single-purpose cooking equipment.
40. Bartenders
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $33,520
- #332 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,850
National
- Annual mean salary: $28,910
- Employment: 486,720
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Gadsden, AL ($17,930)
— Decatur, AL ($17,950)
— Warner Robins, GA ($18,150)
- Job description: Mix and serve drinks to patrons, directly or through waitstaff.
39. Cooks, restaurant
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $33,320
- #352 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 10,580
National
- Annual mean salary: $29,530
- Employment: 1,109,650
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($20,590)
— Laredo, TX ($21,000)
— Gadsden, AL ($21,540)
- Job description: Prepare, season, and cook dishes such as soups, meats, vegetables, or desserts in restaurants. May order supplies, keep records and accounts, price items on menu, or plan menu.
38. Sewing machine operators
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $32,910
- #179 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 890
National
- Annual mean salary: $29,420
- Employment: 116,520
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— El Paso, TX ($18,940)
— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($21,950)
— Wichita Falls, TX ($22,070)
- Job description: Operate or tend sewing machines to join, reinforce, decorate, or perform related sewing operations in the manufacture of garment or nongarment products.
37. Choreographers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $32,850
- #1 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $52,000
- Employment: 3,580
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($32,850)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($35,580)
— Sioux Falls, SD ($39,270)
- Job description: Create new dance routines. Rehearse performance of routines. May direct and stage presentations.
36. Agricultural equipment operators
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $32,760
- #21 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $34,070
- Employment: 29,220
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Las Cruces, NM ($22,520)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($22,780)
— Jackson, MS ($23,540)
- Job description: Drive and control equipment to support agricultural activities such as tilling soil; planting, cultivating, and harvesting crops; feeding and herding livestock; or removing animal waste. May perform tasks such as crop baling or hay bucking. May operate stationary equipment to perform post-harvest tasks such as husking, shelling, threshing, and ginning.
35. Demonstrators and product promoters
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $32,730
- #50 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,030
National
- Annual mean salary: $37,080
- Employment: 69,990
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Boise City, ID ($22,120)
— North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL ($22,370)
— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($22,820)
- Job description: Demonstrate merchandise and answer questions for the purpose of creating public interest in buying the product. May sell demonstrated merchandise.
34. Cooks, short order
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $32,570
- #222 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,090
National
- Annual mean salary: $27,030
- Employment: 123,350
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Laredo, TX ($18,660)
— Gainesville, GA ($18,740)
— Mobile, AL ($18,820)
- Job description: Prepare and cook to order a variety of foods that require only a short preparation time. May take orders from customers and serve patrons at counters or tables.
33. Waiters and waitresses
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $32,550
- #330 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 13,000
National
- Annual mean salary: $27,470
- Employment: 1,944,240
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($17,980)
— Decatur, AL ($17,980)
— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($18,060)
- Job description: Take orders and serve food and beverages to patrons at tables in dining establishment.
32. Food servers, nonrestaurant
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $32,470
- #310 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,360
National
- Annual mean salary: $27,460
- Employment: 254,650
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Decatur, AL ($18,460)
— Enid, OK ($18,780)
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($18,960)
- Job description: Serve food to individuals outside of a restaurant environment, such as in hotel rooms, hospital rooms, residential care facilities, or cars.
31. Gambling cage workers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $32,460
- #20 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $29,700
- Employment: 10,560
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($22,420)
— Tulsa, OK ($22,980)
— Oklahoma City, OK ($23,730)
- Job description: In a gambling establishment, conduct financial transactions for patrons. Accept patron’s credit application and verify credit references to provide check-cashing authorization or to establish house credit accounts. May reconcile daily summaries of transactions to balance books. May sell gambling chips, tokens, or tickets to patrons, or to other workers for resale to patrons. May convert gambling chips, tokens, or tickets to currency upon patron’s request. May use a cash register or computer to record transaction.
30. Bicycle repairers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $32,420
- #11 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $33,530
- Employment: 11,290
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($21,210)
— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($26,030)
— Pittsburgh, PA ($27,550)
- Job description: Repair and service bicycles.
29. Graders and sorters, agricultural products
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $32,400
- #45 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 290
National
- Annual mean salary: $29,620
- Employment: 28,640
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($20,420)
— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($20,450)
— Las Cruces, NM ($23,940)
- Job description: Grade, sort, or classify unprocessed food and other agricultural products by size, weight, color, or condition.
28. Floral designers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $32,380
- #134 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 490
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,670
- Employment: 36,810
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Oshkosh-Neenah, WI ($19,290)
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($21,560)
— Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA ($22,530)
- Job description: Design, cut, and arrange live, dried, or artificial flowers and foliage.
27. Cutters and trimmers, hand
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $32,260
- #16 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $34,190
- Employment: 7,980
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Provo-Orem, UT ($24,110)
— Tulsa, OK ($25,530)
— Pittsburgh, PA ($25,660)
- Job description: Use hand tools or hand-held power tools to cut and trim a variety of manufactured items, such as carpet, fabric, stone, glass, or rubber.
26. Packers and packagers, hand
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $31,900
- #322 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,710
National
- Annual mean salary: $29,270
- Employment: 599,270
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Wichita Falls, TX ($18,740)
— Casper, WY ($19,850)
— Johnstown, PA ($19,920)
- Job description: Pack or package by hand a wide variety of products and materials.
25. Concierges
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $31,690
- #44 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 130
National
- Annual mean salary: $35,310
- Employment: 36,800
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Billings, MT ($22,350)
— Oklahoma City, OK ($24,580)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($25,250)
- Job description: Assist patrons at hotel, apartment, or office building with personal services. May take messages; arrange or give advice on transportation, business services, or entertainment; or monitor guest requests for housekeeping and maintenance.
24. Childcare workers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $31,580
- #350 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,720
National
- Annual mean salary: $26,790
- Employment: 494,360
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Rome, GA ($17,330)
— Dothan, AL ($18,370)
— Warner Robins, GA ($18,440)
- Job description: Attend to children at schools, businesses, private households, and childcare institutions. Perform a variety of tasks, such as dressing, feeding, bathing, and overseeing play.
23. Maids and housekeeping cleaners
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $31,540
- #350 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 6,300
National
- Annual mean salary: $28,010
- Employment: 795,590
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Monroe, LA ($18,460)
— Valdosta, GA ($18,730)
— Alexandria, LA ($19,070)
- Job description: Perform any combination of light cleaning duties to maintain private households or commercial establishments, such as hotels and hospitals, in a clean and orderly manner. Duties may include making beds, replenishing linens, cleaning rooms and halls, and vacuuming.
22. Physical therapist aides
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $31,460
- #124 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 260
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,110
- Employment: 45,790
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Fort Wayne, IN ($19,710)
— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($20,200)
— Montgomery, AL ($20,390)
- Job description: Under close supervision of a physical therapist or physical therapy assistant, perform only delegated, selected, or routine tasks in specific situations. These duties include preparing the patient and the treatment area.
21. Farmworkers, farm, ranch, and aquacultural animals
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $31,410
- #66 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 80
National
- Annual mean salary: $31,060
- Employment: 36,820
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Goldsboro, NC ($20,690)
— Lynchburg, VA ($22,130)
— Tulsa, OK ($22,450)
- Job description: Attend to live farm, ranch, open range or aquacultural animals that may include cattle, sheep, swine, goats, horses and other equines, poultry, rabbits, finfish, shellfish, and bees. Attend to animals produced for animal products, such as meat, fur, skins, feathers, eggs, milk, and honey. Duties may include feeding, watering, herding, grazing, milking, castrating, branding, de-beaking, weighing, catching, and loading animals. May maintain records on animals; examine animals to detect diseases and injuries; assist in birth deliveries; and administer medications, vaccinations, or insecticides as appropriate. May clean and maintain animal housing areas. Includes workers who shear wool from sheep and collect eggs in hatcheries.
20. Food preparation workers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $31,230
- #346 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 6,450
National
- Annual mean salary: $26,820
- Employment: 793,590
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Hammond, LA ($18,290)
— Morristown, TN ($18,550)
— Monroe, LA ($19,010)
- Job description: Perform a variety of food preparation duties other than cooking, such as preparing cold foods and shellfish, slicing meat, and brewing coffee or tea.
19. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $31,040
- #330 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 910
National
- Annual mean salary: $26,600
- Employment: 179,890
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Hattiesburg, MS ($18,060)
— Warner Robins, GA ($18,580)
— Rome, GA ($19,050)
- Job description: Operate or tend washing or dry-cleaning machines to wash or dry-clean industrial or household articles, such as cloth garments, suede, leather, furs, blankets, draperies, linens, rugs, and carpets. Includes spotters and dyers of these articles.
18. Amusement and recreation attendants
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $30,770
- #311 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 920
National
- Annual mean salary: $25,610
- Employment: 248,190
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,040)
— Lynchburg, VA ($18,600)
— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($18,650)
- Job description: Perform a variety of attending duties at amusement or recreation facility. May schedule use of recreation facilities, maintain and provide equipment to participants of sporting events or recreational pursuits, or operate amusement concessions and rides.
17. Cashiers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $30,520
- #358 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 19,790
National
- Annual mean salary: $25,710
- Employment: 3,333,100
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Hattiesburg, MS ($19,530)
— Monroe, LA ($19,780)
— Albany, GA ($20,320)
- Job description: Receive and disburse money in establishments other than financial institutions. May use electronic scanners, cash registers, or related equipment. May process credit or debit card transactions and validate checks.
16. Baggage porters and bellhops
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $30,190
- #67 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60
National
- Annual mean salary: $29,060
- Employment: 28,440
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Greensboro-High Point, NC ($19,580)
— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($19,920)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($19,940)
- Job description: Handle baggage for travelers at transportation terminals or for guests at hotels or similar establishments.
15. Farmworkers and laborers, crop, nursery, and greenhouse
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $30,080
- #122 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,560
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,140
- Employment: 293,910
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Rocky Mount, NC ($19,550)
— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($20,610)
— Las Cruces, NM ($21,540)
- Job description: Manually plant, cultivate, and harvest vegetables, fruits, nuts, horticultural specialties, and field crops. Use hand tools, such as shovels, trowels, hoes, tampers, pruning hooks, shears, and knives. Duties may include tilling soil and applying fertilizers; transplanting, weeding, thinning, or pruning crops; applying pesticides; or cleaning, grading, sorting, packing, and loading harvested products. May construct trellises, repair fences and farm buildings, or participate in irrigation activities.
14. Dishwashers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $29,960
- #359 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,160
National
- Annual mean salary: $25,600
- Employment: 395,660
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,490)
— Fond du Lac, WI ($18,400)
— Muncie, IN ($18,550)
- Job description: Clean dishes, kitchen, food preparation equipment, or utensils.
13. Meat, poultry, and fish cutters and trimmers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $29,910
- #45 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 310
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,800
- Employment: 147,760
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($20,270)
— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($20,500)
— New Bern, NC ($21,670)
- Job description: Use hands or hand tools to perform routine cutting and trimming of meat, poultry, and seafood.
12. Locker room, coatroom, and dressing room attendants
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $29,770
- #39 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60
National
- Annual mean salary: $29,320
- Employment: 11,530
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Oklahoma City, OK ($20,510)
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($21,040)
— Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ ($21,080)
- Job description: Provide personal items to patrons or customers in locker rooms, dressing rooms, or coatrooms.
11. Parking attendants
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $29,740
- #145 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 680
National
- Annual mean salary: $27,910
- Employment: 123,790
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Lake Charles, LA ($19,840)
— Huntsville, AL ($19,910)
— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($20,000)
- Job description: Park vehicles or issue tickets for customers in a parking lot or garage. May park or tend vehicles in environments such as a car dealership or rental car facility. May collect fee.
9 (tie). Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $29,700
- #320 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,410
National
- Annual mean salary: $26,900
- Employment: 222,550
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Decatur, AL ($18,020)
— Dalton, GA ($18,450)
— Monroe, LA ($18,500)
- Job description: Accommodate hotel, motel, and resort patrons by registering and assigning rooms to guests, issuing room keys or cards, transmitting and receiving messages, keeping records of occupied rooms and guests’ accounts, making and confirming reservations, and presenting statements to and collecting payments from departing guests.
9 (tie). Umpires, referees, and other sports officials
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $29,700
- #16 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 80
National
- Annual mean salary: $40,140
- Employment: 16,590
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($19,370)
— Provo-Orem, UT ($19,630)
— Salt Lake City, UT ($21,170)
- Job description: Officiate at competitive athletic or sporting events. Detect infractions of rules and decide penalties according to established regulations. Includes all sporting officials, referees, and competition judges.
8. Automotive and watercraft service attendants
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $29,420
- #211 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,890
National
- Annual mean salary: $28,150
- Employment: 112,750
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Valdosta, GA ($21,570)
— Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA ($21,740)
— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($21,950)
- Job description: Service automobiles, buses, trucks, boats, and other automotive or marine vehicles with fuel, lubricants, and accessories. Collect payment for services and supplies. May lubricate vehicle, change motor oil, refill antifreeze, or replace lights or other accessories, such as windshield wiper blades or fan belts. May repair or replace tires.
7. Textile cutting machine setters, operators, and tenders
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $29,140
- #16 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,890
- Employment: 12,650
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($18,940)
— El Paso, TX ($24,480)
— Cleveland, TN ($24,650)
- Job description: Set up, operate, or tend machines that cut textiles.
6. Fast food and counter workers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $29,050
- #344 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 31,350
National
- Annual mean salary: $24,540
- Employment: 3,450,120
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($18,690)
— Mobile, AL ($18,750)
— Montgomery, AL ($18,780)
- Job description: Perform duties such as taking orders and serving food and beverages. Serve customers at counter or from a steam table. May take payment. May prepare food and beverages.
5. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $28,810
- #313 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,190
National
- Annual mean salary: $24,800
- Employment: 316,700
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Decatur, AL ($17,940)
— Gadsden, AL ($18,150)
— New Bern, NC ($18,190)
- Job description: Welcome patrons, seat them at tables or in lounge, and help ensure quality of facilities and service.
4. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $28,740
- #88 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 110
National
- Annual mean salary: $26,050
- Employment: 31,980
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Raleigh, NC ($18,320)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($19,670)
— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($19,930)
- Job description: Press or shape articles by hand or machine.
3. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $28,700
- #296 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,860
National
- Annual mean salary: $26,300
- Employment: 374,940
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Monroe, LA ($18,090)
— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,100)
— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($18,240)
- Job description: Facilitate food service. Clean tables; remove dirty dishes; replace soiled table linens; set tables; replenish supply of clean linens, silverware, glassware, and dishes; supply service bar with food; and serve items such as water, condiments, and coffee to patrons.
2. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $28,670
- #129 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 430
National
- Annual mean salary: $26,390
- Employment: 95,600
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Tulsa, OK ($18,650)
— Appleton, WI ($18,760)
— Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC ($18,930)
- Job description: Assist patrons at entertainment events by performing duties, such as collecting admission tickets and passes from patrons, assisting in finding seats, searching for lost articles, and helping patrons locate such facilities as restrooms and telephones.
1. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $27,450
- #153 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 630
National
- Annual mean salary: $27,050
- Employment: 113,150
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Montgomery, AL ($17,440)
— Athens-Clarke County, GA ($17,790)
— Sheboygan, WI ($17,940)
- Job description: Monitor recreational areas, such as pools, beaches, or ski slopes, to provide assistance and protection to participants.