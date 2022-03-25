Stacker compiled the lowest paying jobs in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

(STACKER) — Stacker collected information on the lowest-paying jobs in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2020.

In Portland, the annual mean wage is $61,860 or 9.9% higher than national mean of $56,310, while the lowest-paying occupation makes $27,450.

Read on to see which jobs make the list.

50. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $34,360

#233 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,720

National

Annual mean salary: $30,980

Employment: 98,810

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

49. Machine feeders and offbearers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $34,310

#82 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 690

National

Annual mean salary: $34,470

Employment: 64,240

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

48. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $34,250

#335 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 12,340

National

Annual mean salary: $31,410

Employment: 1,990,510

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

47. Manicurists and pedicurists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $33,950

#115 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,400

National

Annual mean salary: $29,010

Employment: 73,010

Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with lowest average pay:

46. Slaughterers and meat packers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $33,930

#45 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 250

National

Annual mean salary: $31,210

Employment: 77,980

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

45. Pharmacy aides

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $33,920

#114 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $32,250

Employment: 38,900

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

44. Bakers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $33,890

#264 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,260

National

Annual mean salary: $31,060

Employment: 168,890

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

43. Shoe and leather workers and repairers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $33,860

#17 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 120

National

Annual mean salary: $31,480

Employment: 7,380

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

42. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $33,700

#358 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,640

National

Annual mean salary: $29,400

Employment: 341,660

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

41. Cooks, fast food

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $33,580

#317 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,300

National

Annual mean salary: $24,300

Employment: 544,420

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

40. Bartenders

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $33,520

#332 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,850

National

Annual mean salary: $28,910

Employment: 486,720

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

39. Cooks, restaurant

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $33,320

#352 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 10,580

National

Annual mean salary: $29,530

Employment: 1,109,650

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

38. Sewing machine operators

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $32,910

#179 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 890

National

Annual mean salary: $29,420

Employment: 116,520

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

37. Choreographers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $32,850

#1 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $52,000

Employment: 3,580

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

36. Agricultural equipment operators

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $32,760

#21 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $34,070

Employment: 29,220

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

35. Demonstrators and product promoters

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $32,730

#50 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,030

National

Annual mean salary: $37,080

Employment: 69,990

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

34. Cooks, short order

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $32,570

#222 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,090

National

Annual mean salary: $27,030

Employment: 123,350

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

33. Waiters and waitresses

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $32,550

#330 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 13,000

National

Annual mean salary: $27,470

Employment: 1,944,240

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

32. Food servers, nonrestaurant

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $32,470

#310 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,360

National

Annual mean salary: $27,460

Employment: 254,650

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

31. Gambling cage workers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $32,460

#20 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 40

National

Annual mean salary: $29,700

Employment: 10,560

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

30. Bicycle repairers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $32,420

#11 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $33,530

Employment: 11,290

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

29. Graders and sorters, agricultural products

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $32,400

#45 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 290

National

Annual mean salary: $29,620

Employment: 28,640

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

28. Floral designers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $32,380

#134 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 490

National

Annual mean salary: $30,670

Employment: 36,810

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

27. Cutters and trimmers, hand

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $32,260

#16 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $34,190

Employment: 7,980

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

26. Packers and packagers, hand

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $31,900

#322 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,710

National

Annual mean salary: $29,270

Employment: 599,270

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

25. Concierges

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $31,690

#44 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 130

National

Annual mean salary: $35,310

Employment: 36,800

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

24. Childcare workers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $31,580

#350 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,720

National

Annual mean salary: $26,790

Employment: 494,360

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

23. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $31,540

#350 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 6,300

National

Annual mean salary: $28,010

Employment: 795,590

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

22. Physical therapist aides

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $31,460

#124 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 260

National

Annual mean salary: $30,110

Employment: 45,790

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

21. Farmworkers, farm, ranch, and aquacultural animals

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $31,410

#66 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 80

National

Annual mean salary: $31,060

Employment: 36,820

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

20. Food preparation workers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $31,230

#346 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 6,450

National

Annual mean salary: $26,820

Employment: 793,590

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

19. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $31,040

#330 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 910

National

Annual mean salary: $26,600

Employment: 179,890

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

18. Amusement and recreation attendants

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $30,770

#311 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 920

National

Annual mean salary: $25,610

Employment: 248,190

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

17. Cashiers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $30,520

#358 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 19,790

National

Annual mean salary: $25,710

Employment: 3,333,100

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

16. Baggage porters and bellhops

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $30,190

#67 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 60

National

Annual mean salary: $29,060

Employment: 28,440

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

15. Farmworkers and laborers, crop, nursery, and greenhouse

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $30,080

#122 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,560

National

Annual mean salary: $30,140

Employment: 293,910

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

14. Dishwashers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $29,960

#359 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,160

National

Annual mean salary: $25,600

Employment: 395,660

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

13. Meat, poultry, and fish cutters and trimmers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $29,910

#45 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 310

National

Annual mean salary: $30,800

Employment: 147,760

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

12. Locker room, coatroom, and dressing room attendants

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $29,770

#39 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 60

National

Annual mean salary: $29,320

Employment: 11,530

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

11. Parking attendants

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $29,740

#145 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 680

National

Annual mean salary: $27,910

Employment: 123,790

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

9 (tie). Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $29,700

#320 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,410

National

Annual mean salary: $26,900

Employment: 222,550

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

9 (tie). Umpires, referees, and other sports officials

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $29,700

#16 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 80

National

Annual mean salary: $40,140

Employment: 16,590

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

8. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $29,420

#211 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,890

National

Annual mean salary: $28,150

Employment: 112,750

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

7. Textile cutting machine setters, operators, and tenders

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $29,140

#16 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 90

National

Annual mean salary: $30,890

Employment: 12,650

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

6. Fast food and counter workers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $29,050

#344 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 31,350

National

Annual mean salary: $24,540

Employment: 3,450,120

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

5. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $28,810

#313 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,190

National

Annual mean salary: $24,800

Employment: 316,700

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

4. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $28,740

#88 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 110

National

Annual mean salary: $26,050

Employment: 31,980

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

3. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $28,700

#296 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,860

National

Annual mean salary: $26,300

Employment: 374,940

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

2. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $28,670

#129 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 430

National

Annual mean salary: $26,390

Employment: 95,600

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

1. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $27,450

#153 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 630

National