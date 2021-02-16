‘Major’ gas leak in NW Portland prompts evacuations, power outages

Portland Police responded to reports of a natural gas leak in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and Northwest Couch on February 16, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Emergency crews have responded to a “major” natural gas leak in Northwest Portland.

Just after 7:15 a.m. Portland Fire & Rescue dispatched firefighters to the area near NW 8th and NW 11th Avenue between Burnside Street and Davis Street. The public has been told to avoid the area.

Crews on scene of a natural gas major between NW 8th-11th between Burnside and Davis. AVOID the area. PFR working with @PacificPower_OR and @nwnatural to mitigate the leak and evacuate necessary persons/ buildings in the area. #alert #pbot Updates to follow. — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) February 16, 2021

Nw portland natural gas incident: The following indicates areas of gas presence and areas to avoid in nw Portland: pic.twitter.com/MGb3Uvaj0h — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) February 16, 2021

Power was shut off for a large portion of the area, all the way up to Jefferson Street, around 10 am. Pacific Power said 2,400 customers were affected while they do repairs.

NW Portland Gas Incident: map of power outages happening now due to gas leak. pic.twitter.com/6ybQOtSOBs — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) February 16, 2021

Streets and sidewalks remain closed in at least a block in each direction from Northwest 10th Avenue and Northwest Couch Street, police said. Police are helping facilitate an evacuation of buildings.

Additionally, the Portland Streetcar announced its NS Line was blocked on NW 10th Aevnue at NW Couch Street due to the emergency response.

Powell’s Books subsequently closed its downtown store.

Our downtown store will be closed today. Stay tuned for updates on our Cedar Hills Crossing and Hawthorne locations. — Powell’s Books (@Powells) February 16, 2021

