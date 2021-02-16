‘Major’ gas leak in NW Portland prompts evacuations, power outages

News

Powell's closes downtown store following leak

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Portland Police responded to reports of a natural gas leak in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and Northwest Couch on February 16, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Emergency crews have responded to a “major” natural gas leak in Northwest Portland.

Just after 7:15 a.m. Portland Fire & Rescue dispatched firefighters to the area near NW 8th and NW 11th Avenue between Burnside Street and Davis Street. The public has been told to avoid the area.

Power was shut off for a large portion of the area, all the way up to Jefferson Street, around 10 am. Pacific Power said 2,400 customers were affected while they do repairs.

Streets and sidewalks remain closed in at least a block in each direction from Northwest 10th Avenue and Northwest Couch Street, police said. Police are helping facilitate an evacuation of buildings.

Additionally, the Portland Streetcar announced its NS Line was blocked on NW 10th Aevnue at NW Couch Street due to the emergency response.

Powell’s Books subsequently closed its downtown store.

KOIN 6 News has a crew headed to the scene to gather the latest information.

This is a developing story

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss