Man accused of carjacking two missionaries arrested in SE Portland

The suspect allegedly forced two religious missionaries out of their car in Glenfair

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly carjacking two people in the Glenfair neighborhood.

Police responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 15800 block of SE Stark Street at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The two victims told the responding officers that they were religious missionaries who had been parked in their 2019 Toyota RAV4. They said a man approached the vehicle and demanded they get out. When they refused, the suspect implied he had a weapon, leading the two passengers to finally exit the vehicle. The man then drove off in the SUV.

Officers said they located the stolen SUV near SE Stark Street and SE 88th Avenue about three hours after the call. Officers then detained the driver and a passenger.

No weapon was found during the seizure.

The driver was identified as Harold A. Davis Jr. and was booked at the Multnomah County Detention Center on an outstanding warrant. Davis Jr., 41, now faces additional charges of Robbery in the Second Degree and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

No information on the other suspect detained from the car has been provided.

Neither of the two victims reported any injuries from the incident.

This investigation is on-going, and anyone with information is encouraged to call Robbery Detective Brett Hawkinson at 503-823-1080.