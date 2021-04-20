Man accused of making threats with revolver in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is facing charges after allegedly making threats to people in a Northeast Portland neighborhood.

On Monday evening, police received a report of a man making threats to neighbors and had been displaying a handgun in a threatening manner for multiple days. Shortly before 9 p.m., police were sent out to a residence in the 600 block of Northeast 101st Avenue, where they spoke to the person who had filed the complaint.

The individual identified the man as 28-year-old Manuel Salinas-Rojas and told police he had been making threats for days — and was likely still in the area.

After a brief search, police found Salinas-Rojas armed with a loaded revolver. However, the suspect followed the officers’ instructions and set the gun down on the ground before he was taken into custody.

Salinas-Rojas now faces several charges, including two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, one count each of menacing and domestic violence, along with unlawful possession of a loaded firearm in public.