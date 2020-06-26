Man arrested after firing shot into ground near Justice Center protest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man allegedly associated with the demonstrations at the Justice Center in downtown Portland is accused of firing a shot into the ground and fleeing from the scene on a TriMet MAX train until other demonstrators caught him before police arrived.

Portland police say the shooting incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. on Friday on SW Main Street during the 28th continuous night of protests outside of the Justice Center. No injuries were reported.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Jaden Trea Peterson, then ran away from the scene and got onto a TriMet MAX train going westbound, according to police.

Peterson was on the light rail train until the Goose Hollow platform on SW Jefferson Street. Once he was on the platform, other demonstrators allegedly grabbed him and held him until police arrived at the scene.

Peterson faces multiple charges, including unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a loaded firearm in a public place. He was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.