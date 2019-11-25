Man arrested after firing shots in Parkrose Heights

Brandon Johnson was arrested after firing shots at someone he believed was stealing his car on Nov. 24, 2019. (MCSO)

The suspect was identified as Brandon Johnson

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested after firing off shots towards a person he believed was stealing his car on Sunday night.

Police found evidence of gunfire around 10:30 p.m. near Northeast San Rafael Street and Northeast 106th Avenue in Portland. No victims were found, but they learned the shots had come from a resident of a nearby house.

The gun seized from Brandon Johnson after he fired shots at someone he believed was stealing his car. (Courtesy: PPB)

Officers then contacted the suspect, who was identified as Brandon Johnson. Johnson told officers his reasoning for shooting, but they arrested him nonetheless.

The 27-year-old now faces charges of reckless endangerment and discharging a firearm in the city.