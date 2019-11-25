Man arrested after firing shots in Parkrose Heights

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested after firing off shots towards a person he believed was stealing his car on Sunday night.
Police found evidence of gunfire around 10:30 p.m. near Northeast San Rafael Street and Northeast 106th Avenue in Portland. No victims were found, but they learned the shots had come from a resident of a nearby house.
Officers then contacted the suspect, who was identified as Brandon Johnson. Johnson told officers his reasoning for shooting, but they arrested him nonetheless.
The 27-year-old now faces charges of reckless endangerment and discharging a firearm in the city.
