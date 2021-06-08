Man arrested after shooting in wooded area near SW Portland

Upper left: Kelly Joe Winkles (Credit: Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office); Background: Portland Police Bureau investigators at the scene of the shooting on June 6, 2021. (Credit: KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Portland last weekend where one person was shot and injured, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Forty-five-year-old Kelly J. Winkles was arrested by Portland Police and charged with attempted murder, assault, unlawful use of a firearm and a felon in possession of a firearm.

The arrest happened after officers spent last Sunday afternoon searching for an armed man that may have been hiding in a wooded area near homes in Southwest Portland after a person was shot.

According to PPB, a large camp was nearby.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. Police officials say officers provided immediate medical aid until the victim could be treated and transported to an area hospital by ambulance.

“The injury was serious, but later determined to be non-life threatening,” said PPB in a statement.

The Enhanced Community Safety Team later identified Winkles as the suspect in the case. Winkles was then located in the 8600 block of Southwest Barbur Boulevard and was arrested without incident.

The name of the victim has not been released.