Man arrested for attempted break-in, Lake Oswego police say

(PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — A 39-year-old man was arrested last week after attempting to break into a Lake Oswego home, police said in a news release Sept. 9.

Just after 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, police were called to a home near the 500 block of Country Club Road where a man was reported to be knocking on a door repeatedly and “not making sense.”

The man, Hector E. Mundt, was seen trying to enter the home through both the front and back doors. Police eventually located him walking near the intersection of Country Club Road and Country Club Court, at which point officers discovered that Mundt had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court on suspicion of trespassing in Beaverton. Mundt was lodged at Clackamas County Jail on that warrant while officers investigated the incident in Lake Oswego.

“During the investigation, the officer learned that Mr. Mundt had chased the caller into her backyard, through a closed gate, and tried to gain entry into the back door after the caller had closed and locked it. He then went back around to the front of the house and tried to open the front door before walking away,” the news release stated.

Police suspected that Mundt also may have been involved in a burglary near the 1800 block of Country Club Road on the same day.

“This investigation is continuing, but the two incidents appear to be connected,” the release stated.

As KOIN 6 News previously reported, Mundt has been arrested numerous times in recent years on charges ranging from public indecency and 1st-degree criminal mischief to 2nd-degree burglary and 2nd-degree criminal trespass.

The Portland Tribune and its parent company Pamplin Media Group are KOIN 6 News media partners

As of Sept. 9, Mundt had yet to be charged for the Lake Oswego incidents as police continue to work with the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office.