Man arrested for swinging stick at person in NW Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who was caught on camera swinging a stick at a person in late July was tased, pepper-sprayed and shot with non-lethal rounds before being arrested Sunday in what police called an hour-long standoff in NW Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Police connected Robert Banks, 53, to a social media video of a man swinging a stick at someone who was crossing the road at NW 23rd Avenue and Flanders.

The bureau also linked Banks to at least 10 different reports of a man threatening people with sticks and other objects, sometimes swinging the weapons at passers-by.

Banks was charged with unlawful use of a weapon in connection to the July 22 stick assault on camera, and a team of officers attempted to take him in around noon Sunday, PPB said.

Police said Banks then armed himself with a stick and wooden pallet for a shield, and then he threatened officers with it.

In what PPB called a “deliberate attempt to prevent or reduce the amount of force necessary to resolve the confrontation,” officers spent an hour trying to calm Banks down, coordinating with friends of Banks and his Washington County parole officer.

According to PPB, those tactics were “thwarted” by a crowd of people yelling at officers and Banks, which the bureau said, emboldened Banks’ refusal to surrender.

Designating him an active threat to officers, police said they used pepper spray, a taser and an “impact munition launcher” which gave officers a chance to move in and arrest him.

PPB said Banks was examined by paramedics and confirmed to have no serious injuries. He was then booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on several warrants police have not specified.

Officers aren’t sure if the victim from the July video was injured, but they would like to speak with them. The victim, or anyone who knows the name of the victim, is asked to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov – Attention Central NRT, and reference case number 21-220133.