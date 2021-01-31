Man arrested, suspected of setting fire to City of Salem vehicles

The damage is estimated at $45,000.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Salem police arrested a man Friday, Jan. 22, who they set fire to city vehicles.

Matthew Terrance Mungenast, 20, was booked in the Marion County Correctional Facility on charges of second-degree arson, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, and first-degree criminal mischief.

Investigators believe Mungenast set the vehicles on fire while they were parked at the Pringle Parkade at 399 High Street Southeast. The damage to the vehicles is estimated at $45,000.

Officers took Mungenast into custody several days after the incident. At the time he was arrested for a parole violation, but he later received additional charges related to the arson.