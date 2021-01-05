Man associated with right-wing groups arrested following Salem protest

VANCOUVER, WA – OCTOBER 30: Patriot Prayer member Chandler Pappas carries an assault rifle while walking through a crowd of Black Lies Matter protesters on October 30, 2020 in Vancouver, Washington. Clark County Sheriffs deputies shot and killed Kevin E. Peterson, Jr., 21, Thursday night, sparking city-wide dueling protests between Black Lives Matter activists and supporters of President Donald Trump. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man with close ties to right-wing groups Patriot Prayer and Proud Boys has been arrested for his alleged role in the unlawful assembly at the State Capitol last month.

Chandler Pappas, 27, was booked into the Marion County Detention Center on several charges including six counts of assault on a public safety officer; criminal trespass while in possession of a firearm; burglary in the second degree and riot.

Pappas sprayed six different officers with peppery spray in the protest on Dec. 21 as state lawmakers convened for a special session, according to court documents. He then joined dozens of other protesters in “forcefully and unlawfully” breaking into a section of the Capitol building where authorities were regrouping.

“The protesters were told several times from both the interior of the Capitol and the exterior that they were trespassing and they needed to leave,” the documents said. “Chandler Pappas stood on the opposite side of the door with an AR style rifle slung.”

Police said Pappas was able to break the doors in and led the crowd to “engage in violent and riotous behavior against law enforcement officers.”

The affidavit listing the details of Pappas’ charges also stated he is “currently the respondent in a restraining order” that has not yet been served. Once served, it will prohibit Pappas from possessing firearms.

It’s unclear if Pappas has an attorney.

Four people were arrested in connection with the Dec. 21 protest outside of the Capitol that day.

Pappas, who has connections to Patriot Prayer and the Proud Boys, was invited to join the stage with Proud Boys leader Henry “Enrique” Tarrio during a rally at Delta Park on Sept. 26 to speak about the shooting death of his friend, Aaron “Jay” Danielson, who was gunned down in late August during a “Trump 2020 Cruise Rally” in downtown Portland.

The alleged shooter, Michael F. Reinoehl, was killed by U.S. Marshals days after the shooting near Lacey, Washington.

Tarrio was arrested by authorities in the District of Columbia on Monday in connection with a protest in the city last month.