Man briefly jailed after refusing to wear face mask in court

SWEET HOME, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man who was scheduled to appear in court for a harassment charge and a traffic violation was briefly jailed for contempt after he refused to wear a mask and left the courtroom.

John Kulbeth told The Oregonian/OregonLive when he got to Sweet Home Municipal Court Wednesday a court clerk told him masks were required.

He says he told them it was his choice and that he wouldn’t wear one.

When he entered the courtroom, Judge Larry Blake Jr. told him to put one on and Kulbeth says he refused, citing health issues.

The judge then threatened him with contempt and police arrested Kulbeth after he walked out.