PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in an attack that took place in Tigard on Wednesday.

Edward Davis, 22, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and second-degree assault. He had two additional warrants out for his arrest.

Just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Tigard police officers responded to a call at an RV along SW Wall Street. Allegedly, Davis was inside the RV with another man and investigators believe that he stabbed the other man with a household tool and left him severely beaten.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.