Man charged with 1st-degree murder after Old Town shooting



PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Charged with two counts of first-degree murder, Michael S. VanDomelen appeared before a judge Monday after allegedly killing two in Old Town in weekend homicides that added to the uptick of violence seen in Portland.

According to police, VanDomelen killed a man and a woman in an Old Town apartment and is currently detained without bail and was assigned a defense counsel.

This was just one of the 19 shootings police responded to between Friday night and Sunday morning.

In an interview with KOIN 6 News, Mayor Ted Wheeler explained that amid the rise in violence, he wants to increase police staffing, “I’m just gonna say this flat out. Our city police bureau is critically understaffed. Chief Lovell believes we need 300 officers in the next three years to bring us back to where we need to be.”

Mayor Wheeler explains that he wants to add back 100 officials to the bureau in the immediate future using the retire/rehire program. This year, there have been 1,049 shootings, 274 of which involving injuries. Additionally, 324 people have been hurt by gunfire and a record 72 homicides, police said.