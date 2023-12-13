PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man died after authorities said he became unresponsive while being transported by police officers from a hospital to a behavioral health center.

According to Milwaukie Police, they were called to a hospital emergency room Tuesday night after staff reported a man who had been discharged was refusing to leave.

Upon arriving, officers said that they learned the man had several arrest warrants in both Multnomah and Clackamas County.

Authorities said the man appeared to be unable to take care of himself so they were unable to take him to jail in his condition.

A report said that officers placed the man on a peace officer hold and transported him to Unity Center for Behavioral Health but when they arrived, the man was unresponsive.

Officers said they began CPR but the man couldn’t be resuscitated and he was declared dead.

The incident is under investigation by Portland police, which Milwuakie police said is standard practice.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Portland police.