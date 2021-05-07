Man found dead after shooting inside Tigard home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead after being shot inside a Tigard home.

Authorities said Tigard officers were called to the scene on the 15000 block of SW 79th Avenue just before 1 a.m. Friday for a domestic disturbance report.

When officers arrived, they found the man dead inside the home.

The name of the man has not been released by authorities, who said there is no threat to the public.

No charges have been filed at this time, according to Tigard police.

Tigard police detectives are still investigating, and police say the case will be reviewed by the Washington County district attorney’s office.