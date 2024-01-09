PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A death investigation is underway in Southeast Portland after authorities said they found a man dead during a welfare check.

According to Portland police, officers responded to a call for a welfare check on Southeast 106th Avenue and arrived to find the man dead.

The incident is still under investigation but authorities said that no arrests have been made so far.

During the investigation, Southeast 106th Avenue was closed from Southeast Stephens Street to Southeast Division Street.