Law enforcement officials say the man has ties to Washington, Idaho and more recently, Eugene.

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities have identified a man found deceased in a wooden box, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

In a press release by the Sheriff’s Office, officials identified 59-year-old Randall Louis Lloyd as the person found in the casket on March 31 near Harrisburg. Law enforcement officials say Lloyd has ties to Washington, Idaho and more recently, Eugene.

Preliminary findings from the autopsy show Lloyd’s death was from natural causes, pending toxicology results, added officials.

KOIN 6 News first reported on the investigation earlier this month. Officials said they received a report of a “suspicious wooden box” at a cemetery on Powerline Road.

Detectives are still investigating who and why Lloyd’s body was left in the cemetery.

Anyone with information on Lloyd or this incident should contact Detective Scott Tennant at 541.967.3950.