Man guilty of sexually abusing Beaverton teen

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was found guilty of multiple sex abuse charges, including attempted rape and first-degree sodomy, by a Washington County jury on Friday, November 8, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

The case stemmed from an August 14, 2018 incident when Christopher Ainsworth, then 36 years old, met with a teenage victim in a Beaverton apartment complex. He gave her marijuana and alcohol, and when he attempted to kiss her, she refused.

After multiple attempts, he forced himself on her, strangling her in the process. At one point during the assault, the victim’s phone rang. The momentary distraction created an opportunity for the victim to get away, saying that her mom was on her way home.

The victim confided in her friends about the attack the night it happened.

When the police were called out to the apartment complex a week later on an unrelated call, the victim decided to tell officers about the assault, and investigation was immediately opened.

While Ainsworth initially tried to deny the allegations, investigators found digital evidence that corroborated the victim’s testimony, according to the DA’s office.

In addition to the attempted rape, sodomy, unlawful sexual penetration, and multiple degrees of sexual abuse charges, Ainsworth was also found guilty of unlawfully giving marijuana and alcohol to an under-aged person. He is scheduled to be sentenced on December 30, 2019.