QUEENS (WPIX) – A man died after being struck by a subway train in Queens, New York, on Monday, police said.

Heriberto Quintana, 48, of Queens, was involved in a fight with a 50-year-old man on the northbound F train platform at the Roosevelt Avenue and Broadway station around 4:45 p.m., police said. Quintana fell onto the tracks and was hit by the train, police said.

Quintana was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. The 50-year-old man was taken into custody.

The two men did not know each other, according to police. The fight started after Quintana appeared to accidentally knock the 50-year-old man’s cell phone out of his hand and onto the track, police said. The two men tussled, and Quintana fell down on the tracks as the F train was entering the station, police said.

Two subway cameras on the platform were working at the time of the incident, but the platform was so packed with riders that it was difficult to determine exactly what happened, police said. It’s unclear whether the 50-year-old man pushed Quintana onto the tracks or if he fell because of the fight.

No charges had been filed as of Monday night.