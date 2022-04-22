PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was indicted on Wednesday for allegedly firing a gun during a stolen vehicle arrest in the Pleasant Valley neighborhood last week.

A Multnomah County Grand Jury indicted 32-year-old Jordan M. Philips for two counts of first-degree attempted murder with a firearm, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

Portland Police Bureau said Philips was also indicted for felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and recklessly endangering another person for an incident that occurred March 10.

Around 1 p.m. April 13, 2022, Portland police said officers were looking for a Ford van that was reported stolen in the Pleasant Valley neighborhood. According to PPB, the suspected vehicle was found on SE Foster Road.

Authorities said when officers approached the van, Phillips jumped out and tried to run away. PPB said when officers tried to detain him, he resisted and fired a gun shot.

Police noted no one was hit by the gunfire and they seized a semi-automatic handgun as evidence.