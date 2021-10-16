Man injured in SE Portland hit-and-run, no arrests made

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was struck by a car after getting out of his own vehicle early Saturday morning in Southeast Portland, police said.

Officers responded to a report of someone being injured around 1:20 a.m. near the corner of SE 122nd Avenue and Bush Street. When they arrived, police said they found the victim hurt, but conscious.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the suspect was driving eastbound on Bush Street when they hit the victim.

The suspect then fled the scene before officers arrived, police said, and the victim was taken to the hospital.

Neither of their identities has been released. Police did not include any further information.