Man rescued after car gets stuck in high water

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sheridan, SW Polk and West Valley crews successfully rescued a man who drove his car into high water on Tuesday.
The incident occurred on SW Bellevue Highway where crews arrived to find a sedan stuck in 12 inches of standing water. They were able to cross the water and get to the car, allowing the man to climb into the Battalion Chief’s vehicle and get to safety.
No injuries were reported.
