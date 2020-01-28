Man rescued after car gets stuck in high water

News

The incident occurred on SW Bellevue Highway

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Driver stuck in high water January 28, 2020 (photo courtesy Yamhill County)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sheridan, SW Polk and West Valley crews successfully rescued a man who drove his car into high water on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on SW Bellevue Highway where crews arrived to find a sedan stuck in 12 inches of standing water. They were able to cross the water and get to the car, allowing the man to climb into the Battalion Chief’s vehicle and get to safety.

No injuries were reported.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget