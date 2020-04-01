Man sentenced, committed after kidnapping woman at knifepoint

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man arrested for holding a woman hostage at knifepoint and threatening police in August received his sentence on Wednesday.

Christopher Hall, 38, was arrested on August 25, 2019, in Northwest Portland. Officers were originally called out to Northwest 19th Avenue on a report of a man trying to break into a church.

Portland hostage suspect arrested 4 times in last month

Hall was carrying a heavy chain and padlock and ran from officers once he saw them. At one point, he turned around and swung the chain at them, police said. The caught up with him near a McDonalds at West Burnside Street and Northwest 18th Avenue. Witnesses said the suspect grabbed a woman and threatened her with a knife to use her as a shield against police.

Portland Police said they convinced Hall to drop the knife but he tried to run away again. Witnesses said a Good Samaritan saw what was happening and grabbed the suspect. Then officers tased and finally arrested the suspect.

In the month prior to the incident, Hall had been arrested once a week on a slew of charges ranging from burglary and criminal mischief to menacing and assault. He was charged for multiple burglary charges in addition to attempted assault, two counts of escape and two counts of kidnapping.

Hall was found guilty expect for insanity, and a judge sentenced him to be committed to the Oregon State Hospital. He will be placed under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Psychiatric Security Review Board for a maximum of 20 years.

According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, the victim fully supports the resolution. They say she expressed relief with the conclusion and said she looks forward to moving on from this incident.