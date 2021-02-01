PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a child, Washington County District Attorney officials said Monday.

Heraclio Madrigal-Carrillo knew the victim, officials said. The victim first reported the abuse to their mother, as well as a teacher. The victim again accused Madrigal-Carrillo later in a forensic interview, disclosing additional details.

Madrigal-Carrillo initially denied these allegations when Washington County Sheriff’s Office detectives confronted him but later admitted he “accidentally touched” the victim while playing with them. He eventually took full responsibility for the abuse and apologized for his actions during a change of plea hearing, officials said.

Madrigal-Carrillo will be transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections to begin serving his sentence.