Man sets car, himself on fire on I-5 in Kelso

A driver set himself and his car on fire on I-5 in Kelso on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (C2FR)

WSP discovered the driver had filled his pockets with paper and then lit himself on fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver set his car and himself on fire in Kelso on Thursday morning, authorities say.

A driver set himself and his car on fire on I-5 in Kelso on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (C2FR)

Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue was called out to a reported car fire on northbound Interstate 5 near the Kelso 39 exit around 7:30 a.m. Washington State Police had already arrived at the scene and reported the car was fully involved by flames. Once the fire crews arrived, they found the burning car, a Jaguar, and WSP troopers arresting the driver — who had also been on fire.

WSP discovered the driver had filled his pockets with paper and then lit himself on fire. A trooper was able to subdue the man and put the fire out. However, the man had already established the blaze inside his vehicle.

C2FR was able to extinguish the flames inside the car. NB 1-5 was completely closed for a short amount of time while the fires were dealt with.

Meanwhile, the driver was taken to a local hospital. His current condition is unknown.