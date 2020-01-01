Man shot earlier this week dies from injuries: Portland police

Left: Anthony Higginbotham, who died from injuries sustained in a shooting in Portland’s Old Town on Dec. 30, 2019; Right: The scene of the shooting near NW Broadway and NW Flanders Street.

A suspect was arrested near the scene

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who was shot earlier this week in Portland’s Old Town has died from his injuries.

Forty-two-year-old Anthony Higginbotham died at a local hospital, Portland Police Bureau announced Wednesday morning, making the shooting near Northwest Broadway and Northwest Flanders Street a homicide investigation.

A suspect, identified as 46-year-old Curtis Harris, was arrested near the scene and previously faced numerous charges, including attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon and assault. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

A second victim who was found at the scene was last reported to be in stable condition at a local hospital.

Portland police say the double shooting, which happened just before 4 a.m. on Monday, will be investigated by their detectives with collaboration from the state medical examiner’s office and the Multnomah County district attorney’s office.

Numerous gun shell casings were found at the scene of the Old Town shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.