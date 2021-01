PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police said a man was shot during a dispute between neighbors in Gresham Sunday afternoon.

The shooting occurred shortly after 1 p.m. in the 2800 block of Southeast Palmquist Road.

According to police, the man was shot by another man. He was taken in an ambulance to a trauma hospital.

Police do not know his status, but said his injuries did not appear life threatening when he left the scene in the ambulance.