PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities say a man was shot and killed by officers in McMinnville on Tuesday afternoon.

The man who was shot and killed has been identified as 69-year-old Laurence Dickson.

Oregon State Police say McMinnville police officers responded to a report of a suicidal male at an apartment building on SW Barbara Street just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

When officers arrived, state police say Dickson left the apartment building and “confronted officers,” and that the preliminary investigation shows “at least one round was fired by officers,” hitting Dickson. Investigators say Dickson died at the scene.

It’s unclear at this time the manner of the confrontation between Dickson and McMinnville officers.

Two McMinnville police officers are on administrative leave pending Yamhill County Senate Bill 111, according to Oregon State Police. Their names were not released on Wednesday.

No other details about the deadly shooting were immediately released. State police say their investigation is ongoing.

People who were nearby the apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon told KOIN 6 News they heard a loud noise in the area.

“I was with a couple coworkers, we were all doing our services and suddenly I heard a loud bang outside and my client heard it too,” Shasta Ehrhart, who works at a nearby salon, said. “About 10 minutes later or so, we had about 15 cop cars all show up and bombard the whole place and there were cops everywhere. We had no idea what was going on, we were told to stay inside.”

An incident at 2nd and Hill brought the McMinnville police and the Oregon State Police to the scene, August 23, 2022 (KOIN)

Authorities roped off an incident area near 2nd and Hill brought the McMinnville police and the Oregon State Police to the scene, August 23, 2022 (KOIN)

Investigators from McMinnville Police Department, Newberg-Dundee Police Department, Yamhill Police Department and Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.