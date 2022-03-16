PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several people in a north Portland neighborhood say they had an encounter with a man who stole shoes off a front porch, then broke into a home and stole cash, plus other items.

The victim of the home break-in says he was taking a shower when he realized a man was inside his home.

Washington County man convicted on 13 counts of sexual abuse

Surveillance video shows the man going door-to-door in the Arbor Lodge neighborhood.

The man’s face is blurred out in the surveillance videos because police are not calling him a suspect. Police did, however, say that they received the report of the burglary.