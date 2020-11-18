Man suffers traumatic injuries in Kelso rollover crash

Firefighters had to extricate the man from a crashed pickup truck.

A man suffered traumatic injuries in a rollover crash in Kelso on Nov. 18, 2020. Photo courtesy Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man suffered traumatic injuries in a rollover crash in Kelso early Wednesday morning, fire officials said. 

Firefighters from Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue responded to the incident at around 1:15 a.m. in the 700 block of North 7th Avenue. 

Crews used heavy extrication tools to free a 51-year-old man from the pickup truck. 

The man was transported to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center for treatment. 

Officials say no one else was in the vehicle. The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

