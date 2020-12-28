Man wanted after Oregon State Capitol protest turns self in

Jeremy Roberts turned himself in to the Oregon State Police on Sunday afternoon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who was being sought after a protest at the Oregon State Capitol has turned himself in, authorities say.

Last Monday, a protest at the Oregon State Capitol at the beginning of the special legislative session ended with four arrests and one other person being sought. The man being sought, Jeremy Roberts, turned himself in to the Oregon State Police on Sunday afternoon — nearly one week after the tense demonstration.

Roberts is believed to have tried to get into the building in the afternoon and is believed to have attacked two reporters. He is now lodged at the Marion County Jail on charges including criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, assault, harassment and a probation violation warrant.

The four other men arrested were identified as Ryan Lyles, Ronald Vanvlack, Jerry Dyerson and Jeremiah Pruitt.

Clockwise from left: Jeremy Roberts, Jerry Dyerson, Ronald Vanvlack, Ryan Lyles, Jeremiah Pruitt, December 21, 2020 (OSP)

Authorities said a number of demonstrators arrived around 8:30 a.m. and tried to get into the Capitol, which was closed to the public due to the pandemic. As one person left the building, several protesters used the chance opening to get inside. Troopers asked them to leave and “the altercation became physical,” officials said Monday night.

One of the protesters used bear spray or some other chemical irritant in the vestibule but troopers and the Salem police were able to contain the crowd.

Despite warnings to leave or face arrest, demonstrators stayed. Around 10:30 a.m., the chemical irritant was used again, which led to Lyles’ arrest Lyles. The 41-year-old was charged with being a felon in possession of body armor and unlawful use of Mace.

Vanvlack, 75, and Dyerson, 53, stayed in the vestibule and were arrested for trespass and disorderly conduct.

Then around 1:30 p.m., protesters again tried to get into the building through a door on the west side. Officials said a window to the door was broken but no one got in. That’s when Pruitt, 35, was arrested for criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Despite their attempts to disrupt, the Oregon legislature completed their special session and passed a series of COVID relief bills.

