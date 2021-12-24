Man wanted for attempted murder caught trying to flee crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man wanted for attempted murder was arrested Wednesday morning after deputies found him trying to flee the scene of a car crash in Happy Valley, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said in a post to Facebook.

According to CCSO, the arrest started with deputies responding to a report of a single-car crash at the corner of Southeast Mountain Gate Road and Becket Street. Witnesses reportedly saw a white SUV crash into a tree and two men run from the car.

When deputies arrived, they said they spoke with a woman who was driving the SUV. CCSO said more deputies got to the scene and looked for the men in case they needed medical attention.

Deputies said they found two men nearby who matched the description of those who fled. Although both denied being involved in the crash, one of the men was bleeding from his head and medical personnel were called, CCSO said.

Authorities said they identified the man as 36-year-old Brandon Jacob Gooding and found out he had a warrant for his arrest for attempted murder in the second degree. The charge originated from a Portland Police Bureau investigation, CCSO said.

Gooding was arrested and deputies said they found a gun in his possession. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries and later handed over to PPB detectives.